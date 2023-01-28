Videos

'Polsi' festival celebrated by Thodar tribe

After 10 years near Utagai in Nilgiri district, a festival called 'Polsi' of the Thodar tribe was held. The Thodar men, who replaced and renovated the roof of the temple, enjoyed themselves by performing traditional dances. It is to be noted that women are not allowed to participate in this festival. There are different tribal communities such as Thodar, Kurumbas, Irulas and Kattunayakkar are living in Nilgiri District. Each one's habits, traditional clothing and sheltering are different.