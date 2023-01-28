Videos

Mineral resources are smuggled in trucks

A video of policemen taking bribes and stopping heavy vehicles on the Aralwaimozhi National Highway has created a sensation. It is alleged that 200 to 300 trucks of minerals are smuggled in Kanyakumari district every day. There have also been complaints that trucks transporting mineral resources take bribes from the police at the check post. Meanwhile, a policeman has taken bribe from a lorry driver on Nagercoil -Nellai National Highway near Arlvaimozhi.