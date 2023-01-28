Videos

Meeting of Ram Temple building committee to start on Jan 28

A two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir building construction committee will commence on Saturday in Ayodhya to review the progress made in the temple construction. A decision will also be taken regarding the shape and stone of the permanent idol of Lord Ramlala. Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the building construction committee has already left for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site from Ayodhya circuit house on Jan 278 morning for the meeting. The meeting will continue for two days at the Viswamitra Ashram present at the Ram Jannabhoomi temple site. The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.