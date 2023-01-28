Videos

Biryani festival at Muniyandi temple

Near Madurai, the Muniyandi temple biryani festival with two thousand and 500 kg of biryani has been held in full swing. The 88th annual biryani festival was held with much fanfare at Vadakambatti Muniyandi Swami temple in Madurai district on January 27. In this, the people running the Munyandi Vilas restaurant in various states and the public participated and had darshan of Muniyandi Swami. At the end of the ceremony, 200 goats and more than 300 roosters were sacrificed to god by the devotees. Following this, two thousand and 500 kg of biryani rice were prepared as non-veg biryani. Then the briyani was served to the devotees as annathanam.