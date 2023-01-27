Videos

Young woman crushed to death in Chennai

A young woman was crushed to death on Jan. 27 near Anna Salai after a portion of an old building under demolition, collapsed on her while she was walking by the side. The incident happened near the Thousand Lights Mosque, police said. The deceased was identified as Priya, a native of Madurai. Police indicated that the deceased to be in her early 20’s. The deceased along with a friend was walking along the site when the wall collapsed inadvertently. Preliminary investigations revealed that the dilapidated building was being brought down for the past two days. Workers were on another area of the site when the wall collapsed on Priya. Her friend had a narrow escape. On hearing her cries, passerby rushed to their rescue and alerted the authorities. Priya was moved to a hospital nearby where she succumbed.