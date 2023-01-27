Videos

Governor's tea party at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin participated in the tea party held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Jan. 26. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Ministers Durai Murugan, Ponmudy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, I. Periyasamy participated in the tea party on the occasion of Republic Day. Governor RN Ravi welcomed the Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan. In the tea party, on behalf of AIADMK, former ministers Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, Agri S. S. Krishnamurthy, AIADMK legislators Senthilkumar and Ravi participated. O. Panneerselvam's faction did not participate in the tea party. DMK's allies including Congress, Communist party, Marxist Communist, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, etc., have boycotted the Governor's tea party. On behalf of BJP, the party President Annamalai, Vice President V. P. Duraisamy, Narayanan Thirupathy participated and from Tamil Maanila Congress President G. K. Vasan participated.