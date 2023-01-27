Videos

Curbs in Madras Varsity : MU bans the screening of BBC documentary

Coming after screenings of BBC's Modi documentary in Kerala and JNU, it was planned by the Students Federation of India (SFI) to screen it in the centenary hall of Madras University at 3 PM on Jan. 27. However, the management has banned the planned screening. The Union government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" with the External Affairs Ministry trashing it as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The Jamia Millia Islamia on Jan. 25 became the centre of a kerfuffle after SFI's plans to organise the screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening of the same on Jan. 24.