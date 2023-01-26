Videos

TN Guv. RN Ravi unfurls the Tricolour

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Jan. 26, unfurled the Tricolour in Chennai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem. Indian Air Force helicopters showered the flower petals. The Governor was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin who introduced Ravi to the defence and police personnel.