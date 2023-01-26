Videos

R-Day 2023 celebration in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Jan. 26, unfurled the Tricolour in Chennai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The Governor was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin who introduced Ravi to the defense and police personnel. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem. Indian Air Force helicopters showered the flower petals. The Chief Minister then presented awards to various departments. Accordingly, three police stations were awarded as the best police stations in Tamil Nadu. Following this, CM Stalin and Governor RN Ravi watched dance performances. The 'Kalbeliya' dance was performed by a tribe under the same name. The dance is also called "snake charming" dance. Similarly, the 'Koli' dance which is popular among Maharashtrian fisher community was performed followed by the 'Bakurumba' dance by Bodo tribes of Assam glorifying Nature was performed. The cultural performances, ended with TN’s very own Karagattam. After cultural performances, tableaux from the State Public Relations Department and Police Department were featured before CM Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. The tableau from Dept of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Chess Olympiad, float from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Department of School Education, Department of Forest and HR&CE, NLC India Ltd were also showcased. Chief Secretary introduces Parade Commander Prasanth to Governor Ravi following which he leaves to Raj Bhavan.