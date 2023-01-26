Videos

Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple is all set for Kumbhabhishekam

Holy Water from various holy rivers and Samudram reaches Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple on the occasion of Kumbhabhishekam ( Consecration Ceremony ). The Consecration Ceremony of Palani Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple will take place on Jan. 27. The Palani Murugan Temple, located in the town of Palani in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, is a sacred pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Muruga. The temple is considered the third of Lord Muruga’s six houses and is revered for its spiritual significance and historical significance. The Kumbabhishekam, a consecration ceremony that is performed in Hindu temples, is an elaborate and important event that is usually held once in twelve years. The last Kumbabhishekam ceremony at the Palani Murugan Temple was held 17 years ago, and the upcoming ceremony has generated a lot of excitement among devotees.