Videos

India's 74th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

The Republic Parade started with a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces for the first time Only made-in-India weapons were displayed at the parade on Republic day. The indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) offered the 21-gun salute to President Murmu. As of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments, rolled down the Kartavya Path on the Republic Day parade. Also, for the first time, women constables appeared in the Border Security Force's camel band this year. Indian Navy contingent features Dornier aircraft, indigenous Kalvari class submarines The Indian Army displayed its BrahMos missile as part of its contingent at the Republic Day parade The Indian Army was represented at the Republic Day parade with a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, six marching contingents, nine Mechanized Columns, and a fly-past by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation Corps. Finally, PM Narendra Modi greeted the crowd, after bidding adieu to President Droupadi Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the chief guest at the event.