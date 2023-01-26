Videos

CM's best police stations in TN award

Republic Day celebrations held at Chennai Marina Beach. During the event, the Chief Minister presented awards to various departments. Accordingly, three police stations were awarded as the best police stations in Tamil Nadu. First Prize was given to Tirupur North Police Station, Tirupur City; Second Prize goes to Fort Police Station, Tiruchy City; Dindigul Circle Police Station, Dindigul District gets the third Prize.