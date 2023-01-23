Videos

EVKS Elangovan meets CM Stalin at Anna Arivalayam

Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan meets Chief Minister Stalin at the DMK head office Anna Arivalayam, Chennai on Jan. 23. "We thanked DMK for campaigning in Erode East Constituency. We are going to meet Kamal Haasan and seek his support. We have asked for time to meet Kamal Haasan," said Elangovan to the media after meeting the CM.