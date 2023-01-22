Videos

James Cameron's Avatar: The way of water creates history in India

The Way of Water,’ the film which kept doing great business at the box office, has now become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India The James Cameron-directed movie has made more money overall than ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in India. Avatar 2 has so far done a business of INR 368.20 crores at the Indian box office. ‘Avengers Endgame,’ did a business of INR 367 crores in India. On Thursday trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “#Avatar2 creates HISTORY… Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing lifetime biz of #AvengersEndgame.
Online Desk

