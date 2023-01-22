Videos

J-K: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Hiranagar in Kathua district

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed from Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir amid tight security on Jan 22, after a day's break. The yatra resumed at around 7 am and was joined by hundreds of party workers. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue despite the twin blasts in the Nawal area of Jammu, adding that it is the responsibility of the security personnel to “take care of such incidents”. The yatra is on its final leg was joined by many known faces till now. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30