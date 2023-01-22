Videos
CM inspects construction work of King institute hospital
Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the ongoing construction of the King Institute premises which is being developed as a multi super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs. 230 crores. It is being built to include about 18 departments and have about 500 beds and is expected to be completed by June.
