Udhayanidhi meets Naveen Patnaik

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Jan. 19. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that he was glad to meet Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Glad to meet Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin. Invited him to witness IND vs WAL match at Kalinga Stadium and join in the celebration of hockey”, Naveen tweeted.