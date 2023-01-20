Videos

BJP state executive committee meeting in Cuddalore

The BJP state executive committee meeting in Cuddalore will be held on Jan. 20, under the leadership of the party's state president Annamalai. It is expected that, in this meeting, the activities of the BJP in the last one year and how it should work in the coming year will be discussed. As far as the Erode East by-election is concerned, Annamalai said that the decision regarding the same will be taken by considering the alliance dharma.