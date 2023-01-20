Videos

Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anand Ambani with Radhika Merchant on Jan 19. During the ceremony, the Ambani family surprised the couple with an amazing dance performance. The whole family took over the stage and danced to various songs including Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra song. All the family members were seen smiling with delight. Anand and Radhika Merchant have known each other for several years now and getting married in the coming months.