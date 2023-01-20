Videos

88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery

An 88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi. "I'm feeling happy. I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera'," said Mahant Dwarka Dass, lottery winner. "My father gave money to my nephew to buy a lottery ticket for him. He won it and we are feeling happy," said Narender Kumar Sharma, son of Mahant Dwarka Dass. "Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. Dwarka Dass won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr. After completing the prescribed procedure, amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax," said Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director.