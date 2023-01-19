Videos

DCW Chair Person #Metoo tweet goes Viral

Sexual assault on Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. The women were investigating the security situation when a drunk driver sexually assaulted her. In a tweet posted by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal: "Last night I was researching the women safety situation in Delhi. A car driver molested me while drunk. When I caught him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me away... God saved my life.If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation".