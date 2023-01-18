Videos

Wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India

Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have assembled at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the high handedness of the Wrestling Federation of India. Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian wrestler woman wrestler to win a gold medal in both Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, expressed her frustration on the Federation’s operation, taking to social media to tweet about the same. “The player wants self-respect and prepares for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support them, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. Will fight for our rights,” she wrote. Bajrang Punia, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said that the protest “purely a protest of wrestlers” and politicians had nothing to do with it. While Vinesh Phogat said, “I have been trying to talk to the federation and make them understand my issues and those of other wrestlers for nearly 10 years. But nobody is even ready to listen.” The wrestlers, who have been sitting at Jantar Mantar since Jan. 18, say that they will not participate in any national or international competitions until their demands are met.