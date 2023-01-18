Videos

Pak. PM offers India to resolve issues through talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent out a fresh offer to India to resolve all longstanding bilateral issues, which have led to disputes and conflicts between the two nations through sincere and forward looking negotiations. In an interview to Al-Arabiya television, Sharif offered his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sit together and resolve issues including Kashmir. Sharif has asked the UAE to play its role in bringing both India and Pakistan to table talks. Emphasizing the urgent need to find mutual grounds of understanding on the issue of Kashmir, Sharif said, "India had usurped any semblance of autonomy, given to the Kashmiris according to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, as the autonomy was revoked in August 2019."