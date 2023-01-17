Videos

Jallikattu deaths: Rs.3 lakh each to the families

A bull tamer who had participated in the Jallikattu event held at Palamedu in Madurai on the occasion of Pongal festival died without responding to treatment on Jan. 16. The victim, Arvind Raj (26), was critically injured and was admitted to Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital, where he died following the treatment. Arvind had tamed 9 bulls in Palamedu's Jallikattu which left him injured. Similarly, a spectator, who had come to watch the Jallikattu event held at Suriyur in Tiruchy on the occasion of the Pongal festival, died after being run over by a bull on Jan. 16. The victim, Arvind (25) from Pudukottai, was critically injured and was admitted to a government hospital in Tiruchy, where he died following the treatment. Chief Minister M K Stalin on Jan. 16, condoled the demise of the two persons during Jallikattu events in the State. Expressing his condolence to the bereaved family members and friends of the deceased, the Chief Minister announced Rs.3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.