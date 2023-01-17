Videos

Air-Passenger opens emergency door : Creates panic in IndiGo plane

An air-passenger had opened the emergency door resulting in panic among others on the flight in December, officials said on Jan. 17. The incident which led to scare among air-passengers had taken place in an Indigo flight. Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the matter and has sought a report from the airline. "We are looking into the matter," said a senior DGCA official. Officials said that the situation was pacified after the authorities conducted a pressurization check. The incident happened on December 10 on the IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339, traveling from Chennai to Trichy. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after, said an official.