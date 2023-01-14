Videos

Minister Duraimurugan hospitalized

State minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Jan. 14 It has been reported that he has been admitted to the hospital due to fever and the medical team is treating him. Already, he was admitted to the hospital on the Jan. 10 and returned home after treatment on Jan. 13. In this case, he was admitted to the hospital again on Jan. 14.