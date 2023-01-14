Videos

Happy to be Udhay's father: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Dravidian model training camp-2 and the DMK Youth Wing app held on Jan. 14, in Chennai stated that his son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recorded many things in the minds of people through a campaign, where he held up a single brick in a rally to highlight delay in Madurai AIIMS. He said, "I have been monitoring the Youth Wing works every day. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he did not participate in the Youth Wing programme for three years. I don't know why I was not invited to the Youth Wing programme for three-and-a-half years. I am happy to be Udhayanidhi's father. I am proud to be a leader. I am also monitoring Udhay on social media." "Udhayanidhi has been doing well as DMK Youth Wing secretary ever since he took over. It is commendable that the Youth Wing is the first in front of the other factions in the DMK. Udhay led the party to victory in the parliamentary and local body elections. Udhayanidhi Stalin recorded many things in the minds of the people through a campaign, where he held up a single brick in a rally to highlight delay in Madurai AIIMS. He issued a statement through the Youth Wing and ordered the cleaning of the water bodies and also personally inspected the cleaning work of the water bodies,” he added. "I am happy that the Youth Wing has participated in the issue of Hindi imposition and NEET. The DMK did the work that the ruling party had to do when it was in opposition," he said.