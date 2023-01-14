Videos

AIADMK supports one nation, one election

On behalf of the party, a reply has been sent to the Law Commission of India stating that the AIADMK supports one nation, one election. The Law Commission of India had written a letter to AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Dec. 28, 2022, seeking his views on one nation, one election. Accordingly, while the Law Commission had informed the political parties to submit their views by January 16, the AIADMK has now given a reply to the Law Commission of India; in which, AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that they support one nation, one election.