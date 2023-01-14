Videos

A 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men

Police arrested four men for gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in a forest area in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram on Jan. 13. "On Jan. 13 evening around 7 PM, the victim was alone with her boyfriend in a outer area of Kanchipuram. While the victim was talking to her boyfriend, the 4 accused men were threatened them by a knife and gangraped her in a open space. It was revealed that the 4 accused were drunken," the Police official said. Based on the incident, the district SP held an enquiry and formed a special team to nab the accused. On Jan. 13, the police arrested four of the accused. Police have booked the accused under seven sections of the IPC including gang rape and sexual assault.