Today's Headlines

Japan on Jan. 12, reported 489 Covid-related deaths on a single day, another record high for a country that is reeling under the eighth wave of the pandemic. Japan reported 185,472 new coronavirus cases, down 13,401 Tokyo reported 13,427 new cases, down 3,345 from Jan. 11. Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav informed through a social media post about her father’s demise. A call claiming there was a bomb on Spicejet's Delhi-Pune flight sent security personnel at the IGI Airport into a tizzy on Jan. 12evening. Soon after receiving the call, the Delhi Police personnel, and CISF officials immediately swung into action and the whole flight was throughly checked. An expert panel of the central drug regulatory authority has recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin. The Governor-Tamil Nadu government friction has reached the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan as the State Chief Minister has written to President Murmu the 'harms' caused by Right now Ravi's actions. The CM has pointed that Governor Ravi's actions during the Assembly speech contravenes 163 (1) of the Indian Constitution. The DMK and its allies have boycotted Governor R N Ravi hosted Pongal festival on Jan. 12, on the premises of Raj Bhavan, while AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and the party MLAs in their respective camps have participated in the programme. The State government has announced performance incentive to more than 1.17 lakh transport employees worth Rs. 7.01 crore on the occasion Pongal festival. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Jan. 12, accused the DMK regime of going back on its promise of reducing debt and instead borrowing more. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Palaniswami said that the DMK had promised in its poll manifesto to reduce the debt of the state, but it has borrowed around Rs 1.62 lakh crore in less than two years. Blaming the previous AIADMK regime for the drug prevalence in the State now, Stalin, intervening during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his debate in the State Assembly, said that his government has created a new history in drug crackdown. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Jan. 12, opened up on the death of a 19-year-old college student, Bharath Kumar of Chintadripet, who died during the celebrations of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. "Fans should know their responsibilities because, this is just cinema," says Lokesh Kanagaraj. Under-fire KL Rahul made amends for his poor run of form as he anchored India's series clinching four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI with a dogged 64 on a tricky Eden Gardens track.