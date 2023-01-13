Videos

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit Delhi

Amid DMK MPs’ meeting with President Draupadi Murmu on Jan. 12, The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to visit Delhi on Jan. 13. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Jan. 13, a day after Tamil Nadu MPs met the President and submitted a petition which mentioned that the Governor has been violating the Constitution. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Governor will return to Chennai from Delhi on Jan. 14.