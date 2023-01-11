Videos

Vijay fans celebrate 'Varisu' release

Actor Vijay's fans celebrate the release of the film outside several theatre in Chennai. Fans of the actor stormed in large numbers to watch the film as the actor is doing a family entertainer after a long time. 'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.