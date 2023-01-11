Videos

1,200 flights delayed, 93 flights cancelled

All flights across the US have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's computer system, US media reports on Jan. 11. US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots & other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, US civil aviation regulator's website showed, reports Reuters. 1,200 flights to, from, & within the United States delayed as of 6.45 AM ET while 93 flights has been cancelled, reports CNN.