Videos

'Varisu' Promotion in London

Actor Vijay's 'Varisu' movie is all set to hit screens on Jan. 11. As Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith's 'Thunivu' to clash this Pongal festival, Vijay fans across globe are promoting 'Varisu' film. In Connection with this, A Vehicle with LED screen is promoting Vijay's 'Varisu' movie in London, England.