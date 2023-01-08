Videos

Tamil Nadu to get Moderate Rain fall

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Jan. 08 stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.