Videos

Congress Supporters dance 'Shirtless' during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana's Karnal on Jan.07 with colorful processions. The supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums on Jan. 08. Some of the Congress supporters even went ‘Shirtless’ amid dense fog during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnal on Jan. 08. They were dancing without shirt on the roof of the bus at the 6 degrees Celsius.