Unusual Incident in Tharangambadi Beach

A floating boat with a Buddha statue in a wrecked condition at the Tharangambadi beach caused a commotion in the area. Fishermen pulled the raft to the beach and the Coast Guard police started the investigation.A boat floated with a small Buddha statue in it in the sea while the fishermen were fishing in Tharangambadi beach area of ​​Mayiladuthurai district on Jan. 06.