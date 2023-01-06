Videos
Unusual Incident in Tharangambadi Beach
A floating boat with a Buddha statue in a wrecked condition at the Tharangambadi beach caused a commotion in the area. Fishermen pulled the raft to the beach and the Coast Guard police started the investigation.A boat floated with a small Buddha statue in it in the sea while the fishermen were fishing in Tharangambadi beach area of Mayiladuthurai district on Jan. 06.
