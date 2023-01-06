Videos

Thief Dances After Stealing Goods

A man was caught on camera dancing after stealing cash, a laptop, and goods worth lakhs of rupees in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.The theft was reported from two shops in Khaniyandhana police station area on Wednesday.The owner of the shop, identified as Vikas Jain, closed the shop and left in the evening. The next morning, when he returned, he found locks broken and a laptop, cash, and some documents, among other goods, missing.