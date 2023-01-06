Videos

Tamil Nadu - Women empowered state in India

Chennai has topped the list of cities with an environment conducive to employment of women in India. A survey was conducted among 111 Indian cities to find the best city for women employment. In this, Chennai has topped the list of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, followed by Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The cities such as Coimbatore and Madurai also made their mark in the top 10 ranks. Similarly, in the list of cities with a population of less than 10 lakh, Trichy, Vellore, Erode, Salem and Tirupur occupy the top 5 places. In is important to note that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka scored the highest average score in the country.