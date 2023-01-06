Videos

Rajinikanth fans club head VM Sudhakar passed away

Actor Rajinikanth fans club head VM Sudhakar, passed away on Jan. 06, 2023. Taking to Twitter, actor Rajinikanth expressed his condolences to his family. "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend VM Sudhakar. My deepest condolences to his family and all who are bereaved. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Rajinikanth in his twitter page.