Videos

Alanganallur all set to welcome Jallikattu

Muhurthakaal was planted on Jan. 06, for the world famous Alanganallur jallikattu competition to be held on January 17.A planting ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Commercial Taxes Moorthy at Muthalamman Temple near Alanganallur Vadivasal. The work of painting the vadivaasal and setting up the gallery is currently going on in full swing.