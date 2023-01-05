Videos

Karnataka MLA lost his Cool : Smashes Contractor's Spectacles

A Janata Dal (Secular) MLA lost his cool and broke the spectacles of the contractor while inspecting a delayed project in Karnataka’s Raichur. The entire incident was captured on camera by people nearby. The JD(S) MLA, Raja Venkatappa Natak from the Manvi constituency, was infuriated about the lack of progress in the ongoing construction work. He expressed his anger by snatching the contractor's spectacles right off his face and smashing them. The incident took place in Raichur district's Kavital town, where the MLA had a physical altercation with the contractor, Prabhu. “Idiots! Why did you migrate from Gulbarga? (demeaning) Wasn't there anyone for the job from our district? The job would've been done by now,” were the words said the MLA. The MLA also pointed towards the gutter and threatened that he would shove the contractor down the gutter. He also hurled abuse at another person called JE Shamalappa. The natives of Kavital have been questioning the MLA about the road and the construction of a divider, despite it being over a year since the work began. The MLA was flooded with enquiries about it from the people on Jan. 04, which was the reason for the heated reactions.