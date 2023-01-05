Videos

CM Stalin paid tributes to Thirumagan Everaa

E Thirumahan Everaa (46), son of former union minister EVKS Elangovan and MLA of Erode East constituency, died of heart attack on Jan. 04. Sources said the TNCC general secretary and great-grandson of Periyar collapsed at his home on Kutchery Road in Erode and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Chief Minister MK Stalin, ministers Udayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, S Muthuswamy, V Senthil Balaji, Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, M Mathiventhan, R Gandhi and MP Kanimozhi came to Erode on Jan. 04 and paid tributes to Thirumagan Everaa. “He was loved by everyone because of his calmness, responsibility and respect for elders,” Stalin had said in his condolence message earlier.