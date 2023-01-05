Videos

Arudra Darshan: car procession at Chidambaram temple

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Jan. 05 on the occasion of ‘Arudra Darshan’ as the two-day event drew to a close. Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the occasion of ‘Arudra Darshan’ on Jan. 05.