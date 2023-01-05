Videos

African swine fever: 27 wild boars dead

The forest department confirmed the outbreak of African Swine Fever among wild boars in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve ( MTR ) in the Nilgiris and said efforts were on to contain its spread. At least 27 wild boars have succumbed to the African swine fever on the periphery of Theppakadu region in MTR in the past six days. The disease was reported in Kerala two months ago and in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka a month ago. Wild boars were found dead only along the fringe areas of Theppakadu hamlet. To Contain its spread, Carcasses were burned immediately after postmortem. Meanwhile, The District Collector of Nilgiris Amrith advised the Public, need not to panic about African Swine fever. "It will not spread to humans. So, the public need not fear about it," he added.