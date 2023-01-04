Videos

Outside food permitted in theatre?

The Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 03 the owners of cinema halls are entitled to set the terms and conditions for sale of food and beverages and can determine whether outside food should be permitted within the theatre precincts. The apex court set aside a direction of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which had in July 2018 directed multiplex and cinema hall owners there not to prohibit movie goers from carrying their own food articles and water inside the theatres. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha observed that cinema hall is a private property of the owner, who is entitled to have terms and conditions so long as they are not contrary to public interest, safety and welfare. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the direction given by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The bench said whether or not to see a movie is entirely the choice of the viewer and, if he or she seeks to enter a cinema hall, they have to abide by the terms and conditions subject to which the entry is granted. The apex court said it was also stated before it that where an infant or a young child accompanies the parents, as a matter of practice, the cinema hall owners have no objection to reasonable amount of food being carried for the child to serve the nutritional requirements.