Law and Order disrupted in Tamil Nadu : Annamalai

Hours after two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries were arrested for allegedly harassing a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting, Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Jan. 04 slammed the state government, saying the incident shows how the law and order is “disrupted” in the state. Annamalai further claimed that the FIR in the case was lodged after the BJP and other parties raised the issue following the arrested of the accused. “In Chennai Virugambakkam, two DMK youth wing cadres molested a woman police officer, BJP and other parties raised this issue but no FIR was filed after two days. On Jan. 03, an FIR was filed and both were arrested. This shows how law and order is disturbed in the state,” the state BJP Chief said while addressing the media persons at the party office. Hitting out at the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jaiswal, Annamalai said, “He should give an explanation why the FIR in the case was lodged after 48 hours.” The accused identified as Praveen and Ekkambaram were arrested by the Chennai police on Jan. 03 under sections 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.