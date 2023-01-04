Videos

Jeremy Renner's hospital selfie

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who suffered from a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day, has shared a selfie from his hospital bed, thanking everyone for their “kind words.” Taking to Instagram, Renner shared the picture along with the caption, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” The comments section of the social media post was filled with wishes from several Hollywood stars. According to Fox News, Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with ‘Thor’ (2011) and ‘The Avengers’ (2012).