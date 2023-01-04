Videos

I-T raid at Professional Courier Group

Professional Courier group comes under Income Tax department scanner. More than 30 places belongs to the Professional Courier group in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad have come under searches by Income Tax Officials. In a recent survey, The I-T officials found tax evasion and unaccounted income.
Online Desk

