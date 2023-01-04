Videos

Congress MLA Thirumagan dies of heart attack

Congress MLA Thirumagan E.Ve.Ra, a young MLA of the party in Tamil Nadu, dies of massive heart attack at a hospital in Tamil Nadu on Jan. 04, party sources said. Thirumagan, who was elected as MLA from Erode East Constituency for the first term in 2021. He was 46. Thirumagan is a son of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan.